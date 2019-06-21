Tony Tolj reflects on Boxing Mania 6 card

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Brother’s Andrew and Jason Moloney put on two explosive displays in front of a rapturous crowd last weekend at the Seagulls Stadium, Tweets Head, as the pair took a combined 3 rounds to close the show in their respective contests that were captured by the ESPN cameras for a bonanza day of boxing that included Josh Warrington and Tyson Fury.

The Moloney’s are managed by Australian mainstay Tony Tolj, who gave his assessment on the twin’s displays in a showcase that could be their final one on Australian soil for the time being.

Tolj elaborated, “Andrew and Jason were as explosive as ever and they did what I expected them to do. They are amazing talents and I don’t believe anyone under world championship level is going to get close to troubling them. That’s why we have had to look abroad to get them tests and we are delighted to have linked up with Top Rank who I believe will provide the platform and opportunities the brothers need to become not just Australian, but global superstars.

“It was fantastic to have ESPN broadcasting the show on a massive day of boxing for ESPN which included the likes of Josh Warrington in the UK and Tyson Fury in the USA. To be a part of that was special and I believe it’s the start of an exciting future with ourselves, Top Rank and ESPN and also a great thing for Australian boxing.”

Some of Australia’s future stars were also on show on the event in Australia’s beautiful Gold Coast region. They included Reagan Dessaix amongst others, and Tolj gave his take on the rest of the show that drew a global audience.

The Perth native said, “Reagan Dessaix is really one for the present and the future. He put on a fantastic display and in my opinion, this man will be a world champion within the next couple of years.

“Kerry Foley is never in a bad fight and he faced a very tough test in Mose Auimatagi Jr and he put in an entertaining performance on the night and showed he’s one of the most game fighters you will ever see. Those are the type of fights fight fans want to see and I’ve always wanted to deliver those great fights for the fans.

“Rachel Loder became Australian Lightweight Champion in just her fourth fight and let me tell you this girl has a massive future that I am really excited about.

“It was great to have a global giant in Australian Boxing there to witness all these contests and I believe that this show could be the start of something massive in the future for Australian fighters and that’s what my dream has always been, to showcase the Australian fighters all over the world.”