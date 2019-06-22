Andrew Cancio finishes Alberto Machado in style in three rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA ‘regular’ super featherweight titleholder Andrew ‘El Chango’ Cancio 21-4-2 (15) proved his fourth-round knockout of Alberto ‘Explosivo’ Machado 21-2 (17) in February was no fluke with a third-round KO of the Puerto Rican southpaw at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night.

The 30-year-old Cancio was cut over the left eye in round one and the right eye in round two from accidental head clashes but the Californian didn’t let the blood bother him as he battered Machado around the ring during the second stanza.

In a fiery third round Cancio levelled Machado with a well-placed body shot that saw referee Raul Caiz Sr count out the 28-year-old at the 1:01 mark.

“It feels good,” said Cancio after the fight. “I was going for the head and the body was there and I took it. I’m here to stay. It’s not a fluke, and I’m ready for the other champions. After the knockdown, I thought he was getting up, but he knew if he got up I was coming for him.”

In their first fight at the same venue four months ago Cancio had to overcome a first-round knockdown before storming home, decking Machado three time in the fourth frame to earn the stoppage by KO at 2:16.

“Like I said, I’m here to stay. It’s not a fluke. I did this twice, and you got to see the new and approved Andrew Cancio,” said Cancio.

“Rene Alvarado has been sitting there waiting patiently as the number one mandatory, and he has proven himself and he’s number one. He’s has been waiting long enough, so let me get my cuts healed up and talk to my team and promoter. I told them I don’t care who it is, Rene Alvarado or [Joseph] JoJo Diaz.”

Machado praised Cancio and said it was always going to be his last fight as super featherweight after struggling to make the 130-pound limit in recent years.

“Look, he’s a great champion and he showed that tonight,” said Machado. “I had an excellent training camp and he did his job. I have to check with my team and see if I should move up because this division is small for me.

“Look, I was ready to get up, but the referee decided to stop the fight. I wanted to keep going. It was always my decision to have this fight be my last fight in this division. It was the risk I was willing to take in this rematch. Cancio did his thing tonight, and now I have to make a decision.”