Guillermo Rigondeaux out to make a statement against Julio Ceja

Former WBA and WBO super bantamweight champion Guillermo ‘El Chacal’ Rigondeaux 18-1 (12) clashes with WBC number one contender Julio Ceja 32-3 (28) over 12-rounds in a 122-pound world title eliminator at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada this Sunday night.

The 38-year-old Cuban southpaw has fought just once since being stopped in six frames by then-WBO super featherweight champion and pound-for-pound entrant Vasiliy Lomachenko 13-1 (10) eighteen months ago, an easy first-round KO of Giovanni Delgado in January.

“I’m glad for this opportunity that I have and I’ll always be prepared for any opportunity. I’m going to put on a great performance on Sunday night,” said WBC number three ranked Rigondeaux.

“I’m ready to continue my legacy as a pound-for-pound great and I feel I have the opportunity here. I’m going to be the king of 122-pounds. No-one wants to see me in the ring.

“I’ve had a great camp and I’m well-prepared for Sunday night that I’m working towards something big and at the end, I’ll have beaten everyone in the division.

“I know that I’m where the best will fight that best, and that’s what I’m all about. I’m the best out there and I’m here to prove it.”

Mexico’s Ceja is 12 years younger than Rigondeaux at 26 and is surprisingly experienced for his age having shared the ring with former world champions Anselmo Moreno, Hugo Ruiz, Jamie McDonnell and Cruz Carbajal.

“I’ve fought on big stages before so this will be nothing new to me. I’m not worried about his name. I’ve just prepared well for a great fighter like I do every fight,” Ceja said.

“I’m more prepared for this fight than I ever have been. I’m mentally 100% ready for this challenge and anything that happens in the fight.

“I’m very happy to have this opportunity. We made changes in camp and have been working with the Joel Diaz and his brothers in Indio, California. They’ve helped me a lot and gave me intense training for this fight. I’ll be ready on Sunday night.”

The winner of Rigondeaux vs Ceja will be in the box seat to face Mexico’s undefeated WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas 33-0 (22).