Dillian Whyte slams WBO mandatory challenger decision

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has lashed out at the WBO after he was replaced as the number one contender by cruiserweight upstart Oleksandr Usyk.

The Brixton bomber was set to face the winner of the Andy Ruiz Jr versus Anthony Joshua rematch before the Puerto Rican sanctioning body elevated undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk to their number one spot.

The Ukrainian southpaw is yet to fight in the heavyweight division after withdrawing from a scheduled bout with Carlos Takam due to injury.

See Also

“If I say what I really feel about these things, I might get removed from the rankings,” Whyte told talkSPORT.

“I start saying stuff and they send me emails and letters saying I can’t say these things and it’s disrespectful. But the fact that they’re disrespecting me constantly doesn’t mean anything.

“Boxing’s full of s***, basically, and we see it time and time again.

“It’s a joke. He pulled out of the [Carlos] Takam fight. These guys are jokers. It is what it is.”

Ruiz Jr snatched the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight championship from Joshua with a stunning seventh round knockout at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The winner of their immediate rematch is expected to defend against the WBO mandatory challenger in early 2020.

Whyte is due to return to the ring against undefeated Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

“I’ve got a big fight ahead of me and I just want to focus on that,” he added.

“Rivas is a tough challenger. He’s coming to win and he’s undefeated. He’s never lost before.”