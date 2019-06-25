Kal Yafai wants the big fights after Norbelto Jimenez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super flyweight champion Kal Yafai 25-0 (15) is looking to deliver an impressive performance when he takes on mandatory challenger Norbelto Jimenez 29-8-4 (16) at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island this Saturday night.

The 30-year-old from Birmingham will be fighting in the US for the second time on the undercard of the WBO middleweight title defence between champion Demetrius Andrade and challenger Maciej Sulecki.

Yafai, who will be making the fifth defence of his title, insists he isn’t overlooking Jimenez but says he is looking for bigger names and unification fights in the future.

“My eyes are solely on Norbelto Jimenez and I need to do a good job on him, but then I need a massive fight. I haven’t had that big name yet but that will come,” Yafai said to Sky Sports.

“I was going to fight at the end of April but I had a hand injury so I’ve had to wait a little bit longer but it’s not been too frustrating as I’ve been fighting twice a year and I’ll be on track to do that this year too.”

Dominican challenger Jimenez overcame a 2-8-1 start to his pro career to go undefeated for the past eight years.

“He boxed for the world title four years ago against [Kohei] Kono in Japan and he drew that fight, he looks tricky and awkward, game and tough, as they all are from that part of the world,” Yafai added.

“His record is deceptive with the eight losses because he hasn’t lost since 2011 so he’s going to be an interesting challenger for me.

“I think he’ll try and box on the back-foot early on but then he’ll try and have a go as well once he realises that isn’t working, so I think the styles will gel and it will be a good fight. I just think that I’ll be too much for him.”