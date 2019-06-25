Video: Eddie Gomez Explosive In 2nd Round Stoppage over Saul Corral in Atlantic City

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s welterweight contender Eddie Gomez won his 3rd straight bout as he annihilated Saul Corral in two rounds of their scheduled 10-round bout at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In round two, Gomez dropped Corral with a hard right. Seconds later, it was a crushing double-left to the body that sent Corral to the canvas. Corral was hurt, and then a clipping left sent him down for a 3rd time. Gomez ended the fight with a devastating flurry of punches that had the referee stop the bout as Corral was falling for a 4th and final time at 1:55.

Gomez, 146. lbs of Bronx, NY is now 23-3 with 13 knockouts. Corral, 146.4 lbs of Douglas, AZ is 30-14.

See Also

“Great fight, great team. I worked hard and it showed tonight. My opponent was a tough fighter, and we knew he was tough coming in. I just knew I had to do my job,” Said Gomez

Said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, “Eddie looked sensational tonight. He once again proved he is ready for big fights. Golden Boy has several intriguing options such as Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Anthony Young or a rematch with Rashidi Ellis. We would welcome any of those opportunities in our next bout.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWwflC5Eeng