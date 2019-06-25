TwitterFacebook

Video: Eddie Gomez Explosive In 2nd Round Stoppage over Saul Corral in Atlantic City

25 June 2019
Split-T Management
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s welterweight contender Eddie Gomez won his 3rd straight bout as he annihilated Saul Corral in two rounds of their scheduled 10-round bout at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In round two, Gomez dropped Corral with a hard right. Seconds later, it was a crushing double-left to the body that sent Corral to the canvas. Corral was hurt, and then a clipping left sent him down for a 3rd time. Gomez ended the fight with a devastating flurry of punches that had the referee stop the bout as Corral was falling for a 4th and final time at 1:55.

Gomez, 146. lbs of Bronx, NY is now 23-3 with 13 knockouts. Corral, 146.4 lbs of Douglas, AZ is 30-14.

“Great fight, great team. I worked hard and it showed tonight. My opponent was a tough fighter, and we knew he was tough coming in. I just knew I had to do my job,” Said Gomez

Said Tim VanNewhouse of Split-T Management, “Eddie looked sensational tonight. He once again proved he is ready for big fights. Golden Boy has several intriguing options such as Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Anthony Young or a rematch with Rashidi Ellis. We would welcome any of those opportunities in our next bout.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AWwflC5Eeng

