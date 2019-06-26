Amir Khan to face Billy Dib after Neeraj Goyat ruled out due to injury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 33-5 (20) will now face Billy Dib 45-5 (26) at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12 after original opponent Neeraj Goyat was injured in a car accident.

Promoter Super Boxing League issued a statement on the situation.

“We are very sad to inform that our star Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was preparing for his mega-fight against Amir Khan met with a car accident last night that has caused him severe injuries.

“He is currently in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Khan said he was happy that the date could be salvaged.

“First of all my heart goes out to Neeraj and I pray for him to make a full recovery and is fit and healthy again to resume his boxing career,” said Khan.

“We’ve had to make the decision to find a replacement and we’ve done extremely well in securing Dib to now be in the opposite corner.”

“This fight is a landmark moment for boxing in Saudi Arabia and myself, Bill, the Saudi GSA and the government have worked tirelessly to put this event together. We wanted to keep the event on during the important Saudi Season and ensure the fans in Saudi get to watch this great event.

“I’ve been a professional for nearly 14 years now and I’ve seen and dealt with near enough everything in that time so adjusting to a new opponent and challenge is part and parcel of the boxing business so I’ve just got to sit down with my team and work on the new plan.

“I’m really excited the fight is still on, I would have been absolutely distraught if my dream of fighting in Saudi had to be put on hold. Dib is a respected and experienced two-time world champion so I’m looking forward to pitting my skill against him.”