Chanelle Garrow Joins Broadcast Team For Clayton-Perez This Weekend

Talented journalist Chanelle Garrow is no stranger to the spotlight.

Events promotion associate, ring card girl, TV host; over the course of her budding career, Chanelle has seen many aspects of the entertainment industry.

This Saturday night, she throws her hat into the proverbial—and literal—ring, joining the Lee Baxter Promotions Broadcast Team on a star-studded fight card in Niagara Falls. Garrow will be bringing boxing fans exclusive in-ring access as a reporter on the Canada Day weekend card from the Scotiabank Convention Center, headlined by Custio Claudio and Johan Perez.

Her experience in the boxing and entertainment business—coupled with a degree in Radio and Contemporary Media from Durham College—have helped her attain a lifelong dream.

“It’s an amazing opportunity” Garrow explains. “To see the groundwork from my time in the boxing industry partner with my passion for Broadcasting; it’s everything I’ve been working towards, and I couldn’t be happier to join the team.”

While studying for her degree, Garrow took a job with Monster Energy, championing the brand at events in and around the Toronto area. One such appearance caught the attention of noted promoter Lee Baxter, who immediately realized the potential in the then 21-year-old standout.

Over the next two years, Chanelle worked as a Ring Card Girl and Events promoter. This latest title, Baxter notes, is a natural progression for the young talent.

“Chanelle has been nothing short of amazing,” said Baxter. “She’s always carried herself with poise, dignity and class. When the opportunity arose to collaborate in a new capacity, I knew she was a perfect fit for the role.”

The card—to be broadcasted domestically and abroad via juggernauts like CHCH, BoxNation and the MSG Network in the United States–might fill some new reporters with a sense of anxiety. For Garrow, there is a decided absence of the ‘pre-fight jitters.’

“No nerves. At all. I’m just excited to get in there and show the world what I can do. My time with Lee Baxter Promotions has prepared me for the intricacies of a fight card—I’ll know where to be, and when to catch the best quotes,” said Garrow.

Michael A. Charbon, Executive Live Producer, MAC Productions Inc–a Gemini-Award-Winning Producer for Canadian Gaming Television–recognizes the scope of the event, and the implications for Chanelle.

“With the various distribution networks for this event, we’re likely to have an audience of millions go eyes-on Saturday night. Chanelle will be interviewing the fighters in-ring immediately after the conclusion of the bouts,” said Garrow.

Charbon is quick to illustrate the importance of Garrow’s immersion in the sport.

“Not only will she have to display her extensive on-air acumen, but she’ll have to couple her background knowledge of the fighters with observations made from the fights themselves. It’s a skillset unique to someone who has spent time around the sport—and I’ve no doubt Chanelle will excel in the role.”

This Saturday night, with the spotlight shining on an array of the sport’s best and brightest up-and-comers, expect insight and exclusives from a star of another kind.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

In the main event, one of Canada’s top pound-for-pound fighters, Custio Clayton, will battle former two-time interim world champion Johan Perez, with multiple titles on the line. The winner will be elevated into a top ranking in several sanctioning bodies in the welterweight division.

Clayton made his debut under the Lee Baxter Promotions banner earlier this year, destroying former world champion DeMarcus Corley in Toronto, and looks to keep his momentum at full throttle in 2019.

“Custio is one of the most celebrated fighters in Canada of this generation, when you include his Olympic pedigree, so it’s only fitting that he’s the one headlining on Canada Day weekend, one of the busiest weekends of the year in Niagara,” said Baxter. “Custio is a hero back home in Nova Scotia, but he’s known and appreciated everywhere in the country, especially with Niagara’s fight fans.”

In the co-feature, Samuel Vargas will return to Canadian soil after his thrilling war with Luis Collazo on ESPN, against an opponent to be named shortly. Vargas and Collazo stole the show at Madison Square Garden on St. Patrick’s Day—even in the eyes of the Irish faithful there to see Michael Conlan.

Opening the night will be Irish superstar Lee Reeves, who is fresh off a one round demolition job of Guillermo Lettieri that rocked the Danforth Music Hall crowd in downtown Toronto. Already at 4-0 in his first full year as a professional, Reeves will get a chance to show his skills in front of a new audience in Niagara Falls.

Finally, Niagara’s own future star, Joshuah Lupia, will be in action in a special attraction bout against an opponent to be named soon. Thus far, none of Lupia’s three pro fights have gone the distance, as the prospect has scored knockouts in all three of them. He hasn’t been in action since last year at the Scotiabank Convention Centre, and is itching to put on another memorable performance for his home crowd.

Fans still looking to attend the bout itself can purchase tickets here, with seats starting at just $66. For VIP tables, please contact andrew@leebaxterpromotions.com.

Canadian fans unable to attend can watch in Ontario live on CHCH starting at 8:00 PM ET and in Atlantic Canada at 9:00 PM AT. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch on BoxNation at 1:00 AM BST.