Errol Spence Jr to meet Shawn Porter in welterweight unification in September

IBF welterweight champion Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence Jr 25-0 (21) will face WBC counterpart Shawn ‘Showtime’ Porter 30-2-1 (17) in a unification bout in September.

“The contract is signed now. The date and venue is still to be decided, but it’s definitely going to happen,” said Spence to PBC on FOX.

“Everybody out there knows I wasn’t ducking him. Errol Spence knows I wasn’t ducking him,” said Porter. “He knows it was just a matter of time, as I have said before, and that time is coming real soon.”

The pair have sparred previously early on in their careers when Spence Jr was preparing for the Olympics.

“It was at the Olympic training center, probably 2011 or 2012,” said Spence Jr.

“The one thing I do take from that; I remember at the time he was ready for the Olympics to do what he did out there,” said Porter. “I said I knew at some point he’d be ready for this moment now.”

Spence Jr, who is coming off a shutout victory over lightweight champion Mikey Garcia in March, says he sees little difference between Porter and his last opponent.

“It’s not really no difference,” Spence said. “Me personally, I’m going to be make it easier than the Mikey Garcia fight. I hear a lot of talking from him and his father [Kenny Porter], and how they’ve been talking,” said Spence.

“So I’m definitely going to be looking to put on a showcase performance, and I’m looking to get a great performance and hopefully a stoppage.”

Porter was last in action in March when he scored a split decision victory over Yordenis Ugas.

“I think he knows it’s not an easy fight,” said Porter. “I’m not going to talk about you like you’re not right here. You know this is not easier than Mikey Garcia. You know this is not going to be no wash. You’re going to have to get ready, and I’m going to be ready.”