Bryant Jennings primed for dangerous Joe Joyce

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former world title challenger Bryant ‘By-By’ Jennings 24-3 (14) is confident of destroying the perfect record of Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 9-0 (9) when the pair meet at London’s O2 Arena on July 13.

The 34-year-old Philadelphian, whose has only ever been defeated by Wladimir Klitschko, Luis Ortiz and Oscar Rivas, said Joyce’s Olympic pedigree made him a dangerous opponent.

“He is a silver medallist and that is how they go,” Jennings said. “[Vasiliy] Lomachenko had a world title in his second fight, so when you are a gold, silver or even bronze medallist, that is the type of path they create for you when you turn over into the pros.

See Also

“You pretty much come in two fights away from being ranked.

“I expected it from him and even previously there was a lot of noise back and forth on Twitter when he says a lot to other fighters, picking fights. He is doing what he’s supposed to be doing as a fighter.

“So something like this isn’t far-fetched and is something I would have expected to have received, that type of call.”

The articulate American, at the same time, also doesn’t believe he is in a no-win situation against Joyce where, even if he is victorious, people will point to the fact his opponent has only had ten fights.

Jennings said he doesn’t believe he is in a no-win situation against Joyce, where people will point to the fact that his opponent has only had 10 fights if he is victorious.

“No, I don’t think they will say that. I think he has displayed enough for it to be considered a notable win. It is the fans who make up boxing, the fans and the fighters, so it you have got a hundred thousand fans screaming Joe Joyce, then he is hot,” Jennings said.

“Regardless of what ranking he has, it doesn’t take away from what the fans see in him. So when I win it is definitely a notable win and one that keeps me right where I’m at or moves me up a bit.”

Despite having triple the number of pro fights, Jennings insists that Joyce is a dangerous opponent.

“Yeah I see him as a dangerous opponent. There are a lot of guys that are dangerous and even the ones we don’t look at as such could be even more dangerous. The fighter that is most dangerous is the one where there are no damn tapes!” Jennings said.

“That is a dangerous fighter because you don’t know what this guy is gonna bring. I would consider Joyce a dangerous fighter because he is a big guy, a high-class Olympian and that is about all the compliments I am going to keep giving him!

“He is a dangerous enough fighter for it to be a great fight and a good win for me.”