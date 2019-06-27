Eddie Hearn won’t work with Jarrell Miller, but Frank Warren is open to matching him with Tyson Fury

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has ruled out the idea of working with drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller any time soon.

The Brooklyn heavyweight was scheduled to face Anthony Joshua for the IBF, WBA and WBO titles at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1 before failing a drugs tests for performance enhancing drugs.

“People ask me if I would work with Jarrell Miller again. In two years, three years, who knows what could happen? Right now, how can you work with Jarrell Miller?” Hearn told iFL TV.

“We’re talking about something that happened six or eight weeks ago. That’s everything that’s wrong with boxing, if you don’t make an example of people like this. This wasn’t just one little substance that could be found in this, this is all out blatant cheating.

“I like Jarrell Miller, but if we don’t make an example of this, why do we even bother? What’s the point in testing? Why don’t we just say: ‘Yeah, take what you want’?

“There are so many hypocrites in this sport, and in the past I’ve had guys box on my shows that might be a year and a half or two years after [a failed test], and they’ve been fighting again. But in this case, it’s eight weeks since, and it’s still extremely raw and personal to me.”

But rival promoter Frank Warren has accused Hearn of hypocrisy.

“I’ve seen Eddie Hearn having a little moan about Miller being a potential opponent for Fury next,” Warren wrote in a column for talkSPORT.

“But, you know, this is the guy that put Daniel Jacobs in with Canelo and who promoted Alexander Povetkin…”

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez was slapped with a six month ban in April 2018 after failing a drug test for clenbuterol, which he blamed on contaminated meat. Alvarez was matched with Hearn’s fighter Jacobs last May.

Joshua faced Povetkin last September just over 18 months after the Russian veteran had been banned for two failed tests.

Warren said he was open to the idea of matching Tyson Fury with Miller in his next fight.

“Hopefully, we get him in there with an American later this year and I am open to the prospect of Jarrell Miller being Tyson’s next opponent,” Warren said.

“Miller’s failed drugs tests cost him a shot at Anthony Joshua in June and a six-month suspension. I’m really anti-drugs and I think there should be some seriously, seriously strict penalties for it.

“I don’t police the sport, that is up to the governing bodies, and they’re letting everyone down by handing these pathetic little bans out. The only way they’re going to get rid of drugs in sport and boxing is draconian measures.

“There’s no place for it. There has to be severe consequences. But having been handed only a short suspension, Miller will be ready to return to the ring in September and, if he’s licenced, then there’s nothing I can do about that. He’ll be considered by us.”