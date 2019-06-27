Tyson Fury: “Eddie Hearn knows nothing about boxing”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury has lashed out at Eddie Hearn for criticising his recent fight against Tom Schwarz, saying the British promoter knows nothing about boxing.

Hearn downplayed Fury’s second round knockout of Schwarz in Las Vegas, labelling the fight an ‘exhibition’.

“I have no interest in anything Eddie Hearn says,” Fury told iFL TV.

“Of course Eddie Hearn would say something negative because his golden goose has just been splattered by a fat man. He’s got to try and discredit me to make himself look good. Mush.

“Everybody who he doesn’t have is s**t. Everyone he has something to do with is great. You can’t believe a word he says. In my opinion he knows nothing about boxing.

“He got Derek Chisora beat by Agit Kabayel for not doing his homework. He got (Anthony) Joshua beat by (Andy) Ruiz because he looked at the man’s body and didn’t study boxing. That’s the truth of the matter.”

Fury is scheduled to return to the ring at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 5, with promoter Bob Arum sparking rumours the Deontay Wilder rematch could be next.

One other name in the frame is the controversial Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, who was axed as Joshua’s last opponent after failing multiple drug tests earlier this year.

“I don’t know, I can’t tell you,” Fury said when asked if he would be facing the WBC heavyweight champion next.

“I’m open to fighting Jarrell Miller, no problem. I’ve not got no problems with him.

“If he feels the need to do what he did, that’s none of my concern. My concern is boxing and winning.

“Not what another man will do to himself. Jarrell Miller is an option. He’s a big man, highly rated.

“Three stone and unbeaten in how many fights? He’s the highest rated available opponent. He’s number three in America, behind Ruiz and Wilder.

“I think he’s rated highly with some of the organisations. He’s popular too because of the scandal.”