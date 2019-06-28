Caleb Plant promises to knockout Mike Lee on Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman card

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant 18-0 (10) has promised to knockout Mike Lee 21-0 (11) in the first defence of his title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 20.

The fight will take place on the same card as WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman’s title defence against Manny Pacquiao.

The 26-year-old Plant, who won the IBF strap against Jose Uzcategui in January, is looking to close the show early after going the distance in his past five fights.

“Mike Lee is coming down in weight and is the bigger man. I know he’s looking to rough me up and use his size against me,” said Plant.

“On top of that he’s undefeated and looking to stay that way. I’m expecting him to leave everything in the ring, but I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again, Mike Lee is not making it to the final bell. I’m going to knock him out.”

Plant says his training camp has got him in tip-top shape for the Lee fight.

“This has been the best training camp of my career. I’m getting great sparring with guys who are pushing me to be my best. I’m a world champion and I know what needs to be done in camp to stay that way,” he said.

“There is still a lot that the world hasn’t seen when it comes to my boxing skill and ability. On July 20, the world will see more of it. My entire team is doing a great job and my motivation is at an all-time high.”

The fight will be broadcast on FOX PBC Fight Night beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will precede the Thurman-Pacquiao pay-per-view on PBC on FOX Sports.

“When they presented me with the opportunity to fight on FOX, I immediately said yes. No other network in boxing compares to FOX,” Plant said. “This is the biggest stage in the sport and I’m going to put on a masterful performance for all the fans watching.

“It’s also a great honor to be the lead-in main event to the legend Manny Pacquiao. To all my Latino fans who’ll be watching on FOX Deportes, I want to say Muchas Gracias.”

The proud product of Nashville, Tennessee, who is now based out of Henderson, Nevada, says he carries the country music capital with him wherever he goes.

“I love putting Nashville on the map in the boxing world,” Plant said. “I’m riding with Nashville on my back till the wheels fall off. Like I said after my fight when I won my world title, Nashville stand up!”