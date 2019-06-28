Vergil Ortiz Jr and Antonio Orozco ready for war on August 10

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising star Vergil Ortiz Jr 13-0 (13) will be back in action when he faces former world title challenger Antonio ‘Relentless’ Orozco 28-1 (17) at The Theatre in his hometown of Grand Prairie, Texas in a 10-round main event in the welterweight division on August 10.

The WBA number six and WBO number nine contender says he has been watching Orozco for some time and knew they would eventually face off in the ring.

“This will mean a lot to me,” said the 21-year-old Ortiz Jr. “This is my first time fighting in my hometown, so this is very special to me.

“I know Antonio Orozco. Since I had about three professional fights, I kind of knew that we’d be facing each other at some point.

“He definitely is a tough fighter. He only has one loss, which was against Jose Carlos Ramirez, a world champion. It will be a tough fight. They don’t call him ‘Relentless’ for nothing.

“The fans are going to win in this fight. I have a lot of supporters in Texas, especially in my hometown, and they have been wanting to watch me fight. I know there will be a lot of people talking about it, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a full house.”

Golden Boy Promotions chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya heaped praise on the undefeated knockout artist, who have never been beyond the fifth round in a professional bout.

“In his fight against Mauricio Herrera, Vergil Ortiz Jr went from being the very best prospect in boxing to a serious contender in just three rounds,” said De La Hoya.

“Ortiz has dynamite in both hands as shown by the way he easily handled Herrera, who had never been stopped before in his career.

“On the other hand, Antonio Orozco has the capabilities to ruin Ortiz’s homecoming party as he is one of the best contenders to come out of the 140-pound division. Fans can expect a crazy fight for as long as it lasts, so don’t miss it either in person or live on DAZN.

“We’ll also be presenting a full card of our prospects and contenders from the Texas area, so it will be a complete night of action!”

Orozco, 31, who went 12 rounds with WBC junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez last September in a losing effort, sees Ortiz Jr as a stepping stone to another world title shot.

“My manager called me and offered me this fight,” said Orozco. “As soon as I heard the name, I didn’t hesitate. This is a big opportunity to showcase my skills and my Mexican style.

“Honestly, I’m ready to derail the dreams of Vergil Ortiz Jr. On August 10, I will remind everyone why I deserve another shot at the title.”