Demetrius Andrade: “I have all the answers”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 27-0 (17) says that title challenger Maciej ‘Striczu’ Sulecki 28-1 (11) doesn’t have the skills to beat him ahead of the second defence of his belt at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island this Saturday night.

“I don’t see anything special about him. If he was special, he’d be undefeated and a world champion. I don’t ever really prepare for anybody in particular. I prepare to make adjustments if needed. I spar against guys with different styles so we’re prepared for everything,” said the former Olympian to Fightnews.

“If he decides to pressure, I’m gonna let my hands go, use my tools and athleticism to show what I’m made of. He can’t possibly do anything Kautondokwa didn’t do. A tall, strong African brother… Or Willie Nelson, or Brian Rose! Jack Culcay almost had him out, and I went to Germany and beat Culcay over 12 rounds under the circumstances I was under and still won.”

See Also

The 31-year-old southpaw has long been in the shadow of higher profile middleweights Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, but Andrade insists he would welcome the opportunity to test his skills against two of the greatest 160-pound boxers of the modern era.

“I want to fight them both. If I had my choice, I would defeat GGG first then Alvarez, to build the fight a little, of course,” he said.

Reflecting on fighting in his hometown, Andrade said he is a better boxer than famous Rhode Island export Vinny Paz.

“It’s an honor to experience this opportunity [of fighting for a title in RI]. No disrespect to Vinny Paz, but I’m ten times the fighter he was, and I’m going to show that on June 29th versus Sulecki,” Andrade said.

“Sulecki’s a good fighter, he’s tough. He fought Culcay, showed he had balls, and almost had him out of there. He fought Rosado, showed he had balls, and got the decision. But June 29th, that’s all gonna change. I have all the answers.”