Demetrius Andrade defeats Maciej Sulecki, wants Gennday Golovkin or Canelo Alvarez next

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade 28-0 (17) cruised to a wide points decision victory over Maciej Sulecki 28-2 (11) at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Making the second defence oh his title, the 31-year-old southpaw started surprisingly fast, dropping Sulecki with a long-range left cross that landed high on the challenger’s head.

“Don’t make this a war, make it a boxing match,” father and trainer Paul Andrade warned in the corner between rounds. “Instead of going headhunting, I want you to hit this elbow.”

Andrade went back to work from the outside, pot-shotting the 30-year-old Pole from the outside and cruising to a 120-107 decision on all three judges’ scorecards.

After the fight Andrade spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, calling out Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

“He ain’t no Steve Rolls; he ain’t no Rocky Fielding… Canelo, where are your cajones at? Let’s get it! (The message I wanted to send in round one was that) I’m the best out there,” he said.

“Listen, forget that WBC shit, whatever that ‘franchise belt’ is. Canelo, let’s go, man. If I step up to the plate, I’ll step up to the plate. Unify this division. Let’s have one champion! Let’s do it! That’s it.

“There’s no more running; there’s no more games. Let’s put it all on the line, see who’s the best, mano-a-mano, cajones for cajones. Viva Mexico!”

Promoter Eddie Hearn is opening to making fights with either Alvarez or Golovkin.

“You can’t say Canelo beats Andrade. I don’t believe anyone in boxing says, ‘Yeah, he beats him 100 percent.’ So when you’ve got a fighter like Canelo, do you want to put him in a fight like that when you’re unsure he’s going to win? I think they’d be more confident going into a GGG fight than they would going into a Demetrius Andrade fight,” said Hearn.

“With GGG, the style of Demetrius Andrade; it’s a great fight. I’d have concerns for Demetrius in that fight, but that’s what he wants.

“He wants those kind of fights. He didn’t lose a second of a round tonight against a really good fighter [Sulecki], rated number one. He’s going to want the challenges, so we’re going to try and deliver them for him. Tonight was a major, major moment in his career.”