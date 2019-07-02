Bryant Jennings warns Joe Joyce to protect his chin

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Bryant Jennings 24-3 (14) has promised to test the whiskers of Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 9-0 (9) when the pair meet at London’s O2 Arena on July 13.

The fight will take place on the undercard of ‘Heavy Duty’ headlined by the British title showdown between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman.

“He’s gonna have shots coming right back at him and, the last time I checked, his defence is not as good,” said Jennings to British Boxing News. “He can catch every punch – with his jaw!”

The 34-year-old American said he was aware of Joyce prior to the fight being announced, but mainly through his social media activity.

“I was aware of him and I am aware of everyone in my division, at least at a certain level. Once you get to a certain level, I know who you are and I may have seen you,” Jennings said.

“He is somebody I was aware of – and was made aware of – based on the noise he was making on Twitter and stuff like that, rather than in the actual boxing ring.

“He came with the accolades and it kind of matched up, so he was just letting himself be known and that is how I knew about him.”

Jennings, who is coming off a 12th round TKO loss to Oscar Rivas in a close fight in January, said the defeat hasn’t deflated his confidence.

“Personally, that was just an obstacle that I understood I had to get over,” he said. “Against it being a failed mission, I didn’t necessarily fail the plan. A lot of these guys had hundreds of amateur fights and they lost plenty of them. That was their way of gaining experience and gaining something from those losses they had.

“So when I lost, it was just a case of putting it behind me. Done deal. Was I going to sit there and cry about it or get up and move on? That is what I chose to do, get up and move on.

“The fight with Rivas does nothing to me mentally but, in the boxing game, it knocks you down and you lose position. Here it is also, people still love me and I am still that guy. I can live with myself, I’m good.”

Jennings says he isn’t fazed by fighting on the undercard of Dubois-Gorman, a fight he expects will live up to its top billing.

“Well I sparred Gorman a couple of times and he is a bright kid who is pretty good. I’ve heard of Daniel but I have never watched him,” he said.

“I just think it is a great match-up, those guys have spent a lot of time in the ring together and have sparred a lot – and they are the main event.

“They have to be something if I am on the undercard of them! I just think it will be a good fight.”