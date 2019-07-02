Callum Smith considering Billy Joe Saunders bout, also wants Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA super middleweight champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith 26-0 (19) is open to a unification bout with WBO counterpart Billy Joe Saunders 28-0 (13).

It comes after promoter Frank Warren revealed in his latest column for talkSPORT that he had tabled an offer to Smith to face Saunders.

The 29-year-old Smith from Liverpool confirmed he had received an offer of a 50/50 split for the all-British showdown on BT Sport pay-per-view, but warned the fight might still be difficult to make.

“That is a fight that probably does make sense,” Smith said to talkSPORT’s Fight Night. “How easy it is to make, I’m not too sure.

“I have never sat and called anyone out, I have always sat down with my team and have given the options and go with what is best. We will sit down and go with what is best for me.

“I am in a good position. There are a lot of big fights out there for me. The next years of my career are very exciting and I want to fight the best. I want to know how good I am myself.

“I believe in my own ability but when I do retire, I want to know I maximised my potential and the only way to do that is by fighting some of the other best fighters in the world. That is the plan for me moving forward.

“I do believe they have made an offer. I’m not sure the ins and outs of it. I do believe it was a 50/50 split on BT Sport pay-per-view. That is the only detail I know so far. We will speak through it (this week) and if that is the next move, then that is the next move.”

It comes as no surprise that Smith, like most boxers from 154-175-pounds, wants a shot at middleweight boss Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after reports emerged that his name is in the mix along with WBO light heavyweight king Sergey Kovalev.

“I think a lot of it is just down to Canelo,” said Smith. “I think he calls the shots. He is probably the biggest name in boxing in the minute. Who he wants to fight, he will fight.

“It’s good to be in the mix and if the phone rang it’s a fight I would definitely take, a fight I do want but, personally, I don’t think it will be me next because I still think he fights [Gennady] Golovkin to be honest with you.”

Smith wouldn’t rule out a move up in weight to face Kovalev but stressed if he took the fight, he wouldn’t return to the 168-pound division.

“They’re all massive names. With the Kovalev one, I don’t think he can do super-middleweight and I think it would be a decision from myself,” Smith said.

“I don’t believe I would move up and then come back down, so if I move up now then that’s me staying at 175.

“I do believe there are still big fights for me still at 168 before moving up. But if that fight was offered [Kovalev]… He is ranked number one at light-heavyweight so to be a two-weight world champion is something I have put on my list that I want to do. It is a fight that interests me.”