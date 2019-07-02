Keeping Up With The Joneses

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Two members of the Split-T Management stable registered big wins on Saturday night as super featherweight Otha Jones III remained undefeated and cruiserweight, “Mighty” Joe Jones notched his 11th victory.

Otha Jones III notched his 2nd win in seven days over two continents as he won a six-round unanimous decision over Matias Arriagada in a super featherweight bout at The Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Last Saturday, Jones took out Michael Horabin in the 1st round at York Hall in London.

It was a good action fight that saw Jones land the harder punches against a game Arriagada. Jones, who showed fast hands and good combination work, used a variety of punches that landed which included some solid uppercuts.

Jones, 131.4 lbs of Toledo, Ohio won by shutout tallies of 60-54 on all cards, and is now 3-0, Arriagada, 128.4 lbs of Argentina is 6-5.

“This fight taught me to be composed and adjust,” said Jones III. “I give myself a B. I will learn to sit down more on my punches, and placing my shots.

Otha Jones III is promoted by Matchroom Boxing.

Cruiserweight, “Mighty” Joe Jones won a six-round unanimous decision over Twon Smith at The Gardens Ice House in Laurel, Maryland.

Joe Jones used his fast hands, and wore down Smith with body shots over the six-rounds. Jones won by scores of 59-55 twice and 59-54 to raise his mark to an impressive 11-1.

