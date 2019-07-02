Keith Hunter Looking for Big Fights After Krael Win

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After defeating Cameron Krael and Sanjarbek Rakhmanov in his last two fights, unbeaten super lightweight prospect, Keith “The Bounty” Hunter (11-0, 6 KOs), is ready to face all the top contenders in 140-pound division.

“I feel I’m the next rising star in the super lightweight division,” said Hunter, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing. “I showed I can win tough fights with the odds stacked against me. In my last two fights I took out two TMT fighters on their home turf. I feel I’m ready to face any of the top contenders in the super lightweight division.”

This past Friday, Hunter soundly defeated Cameron Krael (16-14-3, 4 KO’s) over ten rounds, winning a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 93-97, 92-98. Before his fight with Krael, Hunter won a split decision over Sanjarbek Rakhmanov. Both fights took place at Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, in Las Vegas, where Mayweather Promotions showcases their fighters.

See Also

“I knew if I came out victorious against Krael, who all the insiders know is a tough fight for anyone, I would be knocking on the door of a big fight,” continued Hunter, who is promoted by Greg Cohen Promotions. “In addition, I beat Rakhmanov, who is by no means an easy fight. With these two victories behind me, I feel I’m ready for anyone.”

“Hunter is in his prime right now and we know he has all the talent to become a world champion,’ said manager Greg Hannley. “We are going to work closely with Greg Cohen, Hunters promoter, to see what type of step up fights are out there for Keith. Hunter’s fan friendly style is perfect for TV.”