Oscar Valdez wants Josh Warrington, Carl Frampton

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 26-0 (20) has singled out IBF counterpart Josh Warrington 29-0 (6) and former world champion Carl Frampton 26-2 (15) as future opponents.

The 28-year-old Mexican, who has made six defence of the title he won in November 2016, praised both Warrington and Frampton for what they bring to the table.

“Warrington is a talented fighter and I think we would give the fans a special show,” Valdez said to Fightnews. “Frampton has a large following and he’s a no nonsense difficult fighter. The fight would be a fan favourite.”

See Also

The preference for Valdez is a unification showdown with ‘Leeds Warrior’ Warrington, who defeated Frampton in December and is coming off a split decision victory over Kid Galahad last month.

“In order to be the best in the world, you have beat the best in your weight class,” he said. “I’m willing to fight anyone in order to prove I’m the best. I want to start with Warrington to unify, I’m ready for the showdown.”

Manager Frank Espinoza is keen on the Warrington fight.

“This would be an exciting fight. Oscar wants to unify the world titles. He’s a champion willing to fight the best. That’s what real champions do. They shoot for making history and that’s what he wants,” Espinoza said.

Valdez said the timing is right to fight the other champion in the 126-pound division, which include Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell Jr.

“I’m at a point in my career where it’s time to make these moves. I’ve defended my title six times and now it’s time to take on the other champions. The time has come to make history,” he said.

Espinoza credits trainer Eddie Reynoso for developing Valdez as a fighter.

“Eddie has really helped to tighten up Oscar’s defense, Reynoso said. “We’ve seen the changes. Oscar looked terrific in his last fight against Jason Sanchez.

“Eddie has been a great addition to our team. We’re very happy with the results he’s created for us.”