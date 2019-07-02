Sergey Kovalev “very interested” in facing Canelo Alvarez, but time is running out

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Time is running out for unified middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35) to sign on to face WBO light heavyweight boss Sergey Kovalev 33-3-1 (28), according to the Russian’s promoter Kathy Duva.

Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events, confirmed that an offer had been made by Alvarez’s team but warned that if the terms and conditions can’t be quickly sorted out then the 36-year-old Kovalev will pursue a mandatory title defence against Britain’s Anthony Yarde in August.

“Sergey would be very interested in fighting ‘Canelo’ Alvarez,” Duva told Sky Sports.

“As Sergey is on the brink of signing to fight his mandatory against Anthony Yarde in August, very little time remains to make a deal for the ‘Canelo’ fight in September.

“Golden Boy made an offer for a September ‘Canelo’ fight just a few hours ago. I don’t know if, at this point, enough time remains to make this rather complicated deal in the few hours that remain.”

WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith 26-0 (19) is also in the mix to face the 28-year-old Mexican superstar.

The Liverpudlian’s trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports that Smith will be ready to fight in September.

“Callum Smith has got to fight in September,” said Gallagher.

“You either give us a date, we’ve got to be ready, either it’s in America or it’s in the UK, but we want a fight on that date, and we want to fight again in December. It’s time to get Callum going.”

Smith is looking forward to returning to Liverpool to defend his world championship.

“My last three fights have all been abroad so it would be good to get one in Liverpool again and fight for the first time as world champion back at home,” said Smith.

“I’ve got a meeting with my team (this week), we will sit down and assess all the options and hopefully we can get some fight news pretty soon.”