Tomoki Kameda confident of becoming two-time world champion against Rey Vargas

Former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki ‘El Mexicanito’ Kameda 36-2 (20) says he is ready to deliver WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas 33-0 (22) his first loss at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on July 13.

The 27-year-old from Tokyo, Japan has only ever been defeated by Jamie O’Donnell on points in back-to-back world title fights in 2015. Kameda was competitive in both fights.

Vargas, 28, claimed the vacant WBC 126-pound belt with a majority decision victory over Gavin McDonnell in February 2017. He has defended the strap four times since.

Kameda said he takes equal pride in representing his home country of Japan and his adopted country of Mexico.

“I know there have been great battles between Japan and Mexico,” said Kameda to Fightnews. “I feel that my battle with Rey Vargas will be a classic one. We both will give a great fight, we both come to fight or at least that’s what I hope he does because I know I can and I will!

“I spent a lot of time in Mexico. They treated me very well in that beautiful country and in a way I feel like I’m Mexican, so this will be a battle between a Japanese and a Mexican or a Mexican vs. Mexican.”

“There’s not much to say anymore. I’m ready 100% doing my best training camp and ready to be a world champion at 122-pounds. There no doubt in my mind I will be victorious,” concluded Kameda.

The Vargas versus Kameda bout will headline a six-fight card promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. Also on the card young hotshot Diego De La Hoya 21-0 (10) will clash with Ronny Rios 30-3 (14) for the interim WBA featherweight title.