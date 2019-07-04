David Price prepared for “world title fight” against Dave Allen

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight David Price 24-6 (19) is viewing his high-profile showdown with domestic rival Dave Allen 17-4-2 (14) as his “world title fight”.

The pair will meet on the undercard of Dillian Whyte versus Oscar Rivas at the O2 Arena in London on July 20 live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“This is massive, this is probably the biggest fight of my career,” Price told Sky Sports.

See Also

“But it’s not the first time I’ve been in a crossroads fight, so to speak, because as soon as you’ve lost a couple of fights, every fight is a so-called crossroads fight.

“But this one to me is so big because of what is potentially on the other side that it’s like my world title fight.

“This is coming for me at the right time this fight 100 per cent, and I’m going to show on the night, put a performance in and make people sit up and take notice of me.”

Liverpudlian Price, 35, is coming of a fifth-round disqualification win over Kash Ali back in March after Birmingham heavyweight resorted to blatant biting in the fight.

Allen meanwhile has won four fights in a row including a third-round body shot KO of Australian Lucas ‘Big Daddy’ Browne in April.

“He’s had a bit of up and down himself,” Price continued. “He’s had some low points himself, recently he’s had more of his high points so he’s got a bit of momentum going forward.

“I think he’s done well, so I’m looking forward to the challenge but it’s a fight I’m expecting to win.”