Dillian Whyte slams Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder hits back at ducking claims

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte has criticised Joseph Parker’s 10th round stoppage victory over Alex Leapai at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island last weekend.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Parker 26-2 (20) was in control throughout the bout against late replacement Leapai 32-8-4 (26), breaking him down and forcing referee Ricky Gonzalez to halt the contest before the championship rounds.

But Whyte was unimpressed by the 27-year-old Kiwi’s performance, saying he should have been able to stop his Samoan-Australian opponent earlier.

“It was terrible,” said Whyte 25-1 (18) to Sky Sports. “I don’t understand what was going on and what [trainer] Kevin Barry was telling him. Someone like Leapai, you smash their head in.

“I think a heavy bag is more dangerous than Leapai. A heavy bag will swing back, the heavy bag might hit you a couple of times.”

Whyte holds a 12-round win over Parker in a fight that saw both big men taste the canvas in July last year. It is a result Parker is keen to reverse but Whyte is having none of it, saying it would be a step backward for his career.

“Parker was never in my plans,” said Whyte, who will face fellow contender Oscar Rivas at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

“I beat him already, so why would he be in my plans? Someone I’ve beaten already. He wants me to be in his plans, but he’s not in my plans.

“That’s what I don’t get. Him and David Higgins are talking rubbish. Why would I chase someone I’ve already beaten? It makes no sense.”

Meanwhile WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) has hit back at Whyte over claims he is avoiding him.

The undefeated American puncher told World Boxing News: “I told him to sign with PBC when he came here network shopping. ‘Just sign with us, a one-fight deal. Then we’ll get that fight on.’ That was one time – STRIKE.

“Then I told him to fight Luis Ortiz. ‘You fight him and you got my word, you got me.’ What did he do? He didn’t want to fight him – STRIKE TWO.

“Then the WBC came and ordered him to fight Ortiz, they ordered him to, and he didn’t want the fight – that’s STRIKE THREE.

“I said, ‘Give me Dillian then put Joshua on the contract [guaranteed in the next fight].’ So that’s a solid STRIKE FOUR.”