Anthony Joshua will lose to the winner of Daniel Dubois versus Nathan Gorman, according to Frank Warren

Anthony Joshua will lose to the winner of the British heavyweight title fight between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman scheduled for the O2 Arena in London on July 13.

That’s the word from veteran promoter Frank Warren.

And Warren reckons the winner of the all-British clash will defeat Joshua regardless of the result of his immediate rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr, who AJ lost his IBF, WBA and WBO titles to by seventh round knockout last month in his US debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Rumours have been circulating for years that the 21-year-old Dubois knocked out Joshua during a sparring session three years ago, while Warren says Gorman’s style is similar to Ruiz Jr.

Despite the relative inexperience of the pair, who have just 27 pro fights between them, Warren says both would provide a very stern test to the former unified heavyweight champion.

“I really do think the winner would beat Joshua,” Warren said to The Mirror.

“We see how he struggles with fast hands, small men – that is Gorman – and Dubois has already knocked him out in sparring with big gloves on at 18 years of age.

“They are two exceptional young talents. They both have the desire that they will move on and do great things.”

Warren added that he would have no problem matching his marquee heavyweight Tyson Fury with Brooklyn drugs cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller, who was originally slated to face Joshua before testing positive to Endurobol, EPO and Human Growth Hormone in the lead up to a fight, providing he can get a licence to fight.

Fury is expected to return to the ring at Madison Square Garden on October 5 against an opponent to be named.

“I don’t police the sport so if someone has a licence then I will use their services,” added Warren.