Carlos Takam preparing violent welcome for Oleksandr Usyk in the heavyweight division

Former heavyweight world title challenger Carlos Takam 36-5-1 (28) is confident he will be able to take out Oleksandr Usyk 16-0 (12) within the distance.

The 38-year-old Frenchman originally from Cameroon was scheduled to face the former undisputed cruiserweight king in May this year before Usyk withdrew due to injury.

The bout has been rescheduled for September, with Takam planning to teach Usyk a lesson.

“I was disappointed because it was only two weeks before the fight they told me,” said Takam to Sky Sports. “I wish him a good recovery because I’m ready.

“I’m going to beat him. I believe I’m going to beat him, I’m going to knock him out. I’m going to win my fight with Usyk.

“He’s never lost before but with me he’s going to lose. He’s never fought me before, he’s never fought at heavyweight before.”

Takam has had a solid career. With the exception of an early loss, he has only been defeated by top-flight opposition including Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Dereck Chisora.

Takam said he wasn’t surprised Joshua lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York last month.

“I am not shocked because in the heavyweight division anything can happen. You can take one punch and it’s finished,” Takam said.

“Watch my fight with Derek [Chisora] I was good, I was winning my fight, I take one punch and I go out.

“I’m not shocked Joshua lost the fight and I wish he’s going to come back strong again to win the rematch. I would like my rematch with Anthony Joshua.”

The 42-fight veteran says he still has more to achieve in the ring before hanging up his gloves.

“I still have a dream. I still have motivation to box and to be champion. Now is the time,” said Takam.

“I can fight everyone, [WBC heavyweight champion Deontay] Wilder or Tyson Fury I don’t care, I ready to fight anyone.”