Grudge match: Warhorse vs Show Pony

Nigel Elliot will be returning his fight night events to the Sir Don Rowlands Centre at Lake Karapiro on the 3rd of August. This time Nigel will be co-promoting with Dion McNabby for a spectacular show. The Main Event for the evening is something the whole of New Zealand is waiting for, Gunnar Jackson vs Andrei Mikhailovich for the Pro Box NZ middleweight title.

This main event fight has been months in the making as the two were originally scheduled to fight in March on the Shane Cameron show, however, due to work commitments and lack of preparation, Gunnar Jackson pulled out of the fight couple weeks before the fight.

Gunnar “The Stunna” Jackson (29-12-4 12 KOs) the 32-year-old boxer from Tauranga is one of the toughest and most respected boxer in New Zealand. He has never been knocked down let alone knocked out in the Professional Career. He is a three-time New Zealand Champion, former WBA-PABA Light Heavyweight champion, two-time WBO Oriental middleweight champion, current New Zealand Central champion and a former WBO 10th ranked in the world. He has fought to allot of credible boxers in his career including Anthony Mundine, Former World Champion Ryota Murata, Bowyn Morgan, Mose Auimatagi Jnr, and his opponent’s trainer Isaac Peach.

Andrei “Renegade” Mikhailovich (9-0-0 5 KOs) the 21-year-old boxer born in Russia raised in New Zealand. He made his professional debut April last year and in a short time, he has defeated all nine of his opponents and is ranked number one in New Zealand. He has defeated Credible New Zealand Boxers including former IBO Oceania Champion Chase Haley, former New Zealand and WBA PABA Champion Adrian Taihia and Jerome Pascua. Andrei is not only the future of New Zealand boxing, he is out to prove he is the now of New Zealand boxing.

This New Zealand title fight will be the fight of the year in New Zealand Boxing. This fight will decide both fighters next step of their career. If Andrei wins, he will be crowned the true king on New Zealand middleweight division and will be ready for the international scene. Gunnar coming near the end of his career, a result could either give him one more shot at the international scene or the beginning of retirement.