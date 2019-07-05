Keith Thurman still not impressed with Manny Pacquiao, hasn’t wavered from his ‘retirement’ claim

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

We are just a few weeks away from one of boxing’s next big pay per view events, as WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman will face off with fellow champion Manny Pacquiao on July 20th in Las Vegas.

It’s a very interesting matchup due to the styles of each man and where they are presently at in their careers. Thurman is undefeated, yet Pacquiao has won titles in eight weight division throughout his career. Thurman is coming off a tough fight with Josesito Lopez while Pacquiao dominated Adrien Broner one week prior, on January 19th.

Video clips of the two men training have come to show that they are both in tremendous shape. But for Thurman, he just hasn’t been impressed by what he’s seen in Pacquiao in recent years.

During a recent interview with Fight Hub, Thurman was especially critical of Pacquiao’s upset loss to Australian brawler Jeff Horn a few years back. Thurman gave his take on the fight, which Pacquiao lost over 12 rounds.

“It was a draw,” said Thurman. “What did he do? Round-by-round, what did he do? 12 rounds! He didn’t have him out.”

Thurman then took some swipes at Horn as well.

“Jeff Horn barely did sh*t,” said Thurman. “Manny Pacquiao didn’t do a goddamn thing! On God, he didn’t do a goddamn thing! Nothing! Jeff Horn was a real man, he said, ‘Manny Pacquiao you don’t got nothin’!’ If he had something, what would’ve happened?”

If there was anything to take away from Pacquiao’s fight with Horn, it would be just how rugged and strong Horn came in the fight.

“Jeff Horn was bigger,” Thurman agreed. “The size was apparent. Every time Manny ducked, Jeff Horn leaned on top of him, right? He manhandled Manny Pacquiao, right? What else did he do? When he was standing straight up, he was right here on Manny Pacquiao. He was right here on Manny Pacquiao, right here! And you’re telling me Manny did something? No, he didn’t! Those hands didn’t touch!”

Thurman is a classic boxer-puncher who is nicknamed “One Time” because of some of his early knockouts. Against Pacquiao he is facing his most dynamic foe to date, yet he seems supremely confident.

“Go back and watch the fight,” Thurman said. “That’s the day I gave him the nickname ‘T-Rex Arms.’ I swear to God, watch closely, this is what you’re gonna see: miss, not touch, not touch, if it touched what happens?”

Thurman, aside from the diss at Pacquiao, simply believes that the Horn fight showed flaws he will be able to take advantage of.

“That’s why I don’t got respect for him!” said Thurman. “He ain’t do nothin’ to Jeff Horn, bro! And then Crawford went southpaw and beat Jeff Horn completely southpaw. He could’ve went right-handed and handled the fight in four rounds, but he didn’t. Right before he stopped him, there was one round where he was right-handed, and he really put the hurt on him. He should’ve just been putting the hurt on him the whole fight, but he was doing a boxing experiment like I did with [Leonard] Bundu.”

Thurman hasn’t wavered from his belief that he will retire Pacquiao later this month.

“I know I made a big one. ‘Retire Manny Pacquiao.’ But at the end of the day, you’ll see what happens, when the fight happens,” said Thurman.