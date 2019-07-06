Andrew Moloney unimpressed with Kal Yafai, looking forward to world title challenge

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Undefeated super flyweight contender Andrew Moloney 20-0 (13) has been a man of a mission in recent months, having travelled all over the world to fight for the right to mix it for the world title.

The Australian has now been listed as the mandatory challenger for the WBA world super flyweight title, currently held by Britain’s Kal Yafai 26-0 (15).

Yafai, who is Britain’s longest-reigning world champion, successfully defended his world title last weekend in Providence, Rhode Island on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade’s world middleweight title defence against Poland’s Maciej Sulecki. ‘The Monster’ gave his assessment on Yafai’s performance last weekend.

The Top Rank promoted super flyweight said: “I wasn’t impressed at all with Yafai’s performance in honesty. I respect him as a champion and as a person, but I am not going to blow smoke and say it was a great performance because it wasn’t. He didn’t look sharp at all against a fighter who was mediocre at best. That kid he was fighting wouldn’t have lasted six rounds with me in honesty.

“As I said before I respect Kal but I tell the truth and the truth is that performance is nowhere near good enough to beat me or any of the other champions at super flyweight and it gave me a lot of confidence.”

Moloney recently stopped late replacement Selemani Bangaiza of Tanzania in the second round of his last outing on the Boxing Mania show in Tweets Head, Australia which was featured on ESPN worldwide.

“My last opponent was what it was but thank you to my manager Tony Tolj for his continued hard work and for manoeuvring me into the mandatory position for the world super flyweight title along with my team and supporters as I wouldn’t be in this position without them all,” said the 2014 Commonwealth games gold medallist.

“It was great to feature on ESPN last time out and get massive exposure all over the world and that is what you need to get to the top. I want to be world champion and I believe if myself and Yafai clash I am going to win and win well.”

Along with twin brother and bantamweight contender Jason Moloney 19-1 (16), who is also signed to Top Rank, Moloney believes Australia could have two new world champions before the end of 2019.

“There is a massive chance that my brother Jason and I could both be world champions before the year is out and if the fights are made that should be made I am 100% confident that Jason and I will be champions of the world,” Moloney added.