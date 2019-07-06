“Boring” Luke Campbell believes he has the tools to beat Vasyl Lomachenko

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

British lightweight Luke Campbell 20-2 (16) believes he is big enough, skilful enough and boring enough to defeat WBA and WBO 135-pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko 13-1 (10).

The southpaw pair are expected to meet at London’s O2 Arena on August 31 in a fight that will also see the vacant WBC title of the line alongside Lomachenko’s existing championships.

“I can beat him now by being me. By being tall, awkward, strong, fast and skilful,” Campbell told The Sun. “I have been in the gym constantly — even when I haven’t had a fight. I am so boring, it is unreal.

“My brother was the best man at my wedding and his speech started with him telling guests that he had no embarrassing stories to tell because I am so boring.

“All I do is box and spend time with my family — but that is simply what I have to do to be successful.

“So I have already booked myself into rehab for when I finally retire from boxing, start partying and finally become interesting!”

In an extremely close fight two years ago Campbell lost a razor-thin split decision to then-WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight champion Jorge Linares at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

But the 31-year-old refuses to concede he has been unlucky to compete in an era of such great lightweights.

“I don’t feel unlucky being part of this weight division in this era — it’s great,” Campbell said.

“I have never had an easy route and don’t expect it now.

“There are some world champions out there who have won their belt by beating someone no-one has ever heard of. But where is the glory in that?

“To be the best, you have to beat the best, and now is my time.”