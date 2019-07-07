TODAY: FOX Sports Special “Portrait of a Fighter: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant” to Air on FS1 Sunday, July 7 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ahead of undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant’s first title defense against unbeaten contender and University of Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee on Saturday, July 20, FOX Sports presents the half-hour special “Portrait of a Fighter: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant” on Sunday, July 7 on FS1 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

“Portrait of a Fighter” is a first-hand account of the trials and triumphs of professional boxer Plant. In the show, follow the undefeated super middleweight Plant as he prepared for his first world title fight against José Uzcátegui.

Raised in poverty in the tiny town of Ashland City, Tennessee and surrounded by addiction and hardship from a young age, Caleb’s road to the top was anything but easy. Watch Caleb as he returns to his hometown to accept a key to the city, inspire the underprivileged youth and fulfill a promise to his deceased daughter. This boxer’s story is a portrait of what it means to be a fighter both in and out of the ring.

ABOUT PLANT VS. LEE

FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX and FOX Deportes is headlined by undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making the first defense of his title against unbeaten contender and University of Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee Saturday, July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Televised coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT with rising unbeaten heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba squaring off against undefeated 2016 Turkish Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen.

Following the action on FOX, boxing’s only eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao battles undefeated WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

