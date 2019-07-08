Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr set to rematch in either Cardiff or New York City

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr will take place in either Cardiff or New York less than a month before Christmas, according to Eddie Hearn.

Joshua lost his heavyweight championships was stopped in seven rounds at New York’s Madison Square Garden by Mexican-American Ruiz Jr, who had the Brit on the canvas four time in the bout.

The British promoter of the former IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion said he was working on two separate dates

“We’re basically down to December 14 in Cardiff in the UK, or November 29 at Madison Square Garden in New York,” Hearn said.

But money won’t be the deciding factor in determining the venue despite Joshua’s desire to reverse the loss in the same venue where he lost his crown, said the Matchroom Boxing boss.

“There’s a lot more money in America for the fight, that doesn’t really come into it, though, to be honest,” Hearn said.

“It’s about winning the fight. I think the general feeling of the training team is to do it in Cardiff because it’s home advantage.

“It’s that feeling of ‘you’ve just lost to Andy Ruiz Jr in his home country, why wouldn’t you do it in the UK? Joshua does like the idea of doing it in the US, going back to the scene of the crime.

“The victory would be so much more impactful in America, but it would be one hell of an event in the UK. He’s had some great nights in the UK, at the moment it’s 50-50.

“We were due to make a decision earlier this week, we spoke to Ruiz Jr and said it’s one of these two dates, but we’re really not far from a decision now.”