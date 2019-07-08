Fight Preview And Prediction: Nathan Gorman v Daniel Dubois

Lee has written for Ringnews24 for over 7 years and he helps run the site on a daily basis. He has been a fan of the sport of boxing for around twenty five years. He enjoys traveling to watch fights in-particular trips to Las Vegas for big fight nights.

This coming Saturday, heavyweight power-house Daniel Dubois will be facing his toughest test yet when he takes on the blistering speed of Cheshire’s Nathan Gorman for the vacant British heavyweight title. The fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Promoter Frank Warren has stated that there are plans to have Dubois face Joe Joyce sometime in the near future. But Gorman is rightfully being seen by many as the man that could have the ability to upset that idea. He digs well to the body, has decent counter punching abilities and is equipped with rapid hand speed. But he does tend to stand square on in front of his opponent which could serve Dubois well. With 11 KO’s to his 16 wins and an unbeaten record, Gorman is sure to make a fight of it.

Dubois and his adversary on Saturday both share a common in opponent in Kevin Johnson, who they both obtained a comprehensive points victory over. Outside of the American, neither has faced much of note. The Londoner possesses a good jab although he needs to use it a little bit more. His chin is also exposed at the most ill of times and he has had to ship a fair number of punches in the past. But Dubois is a good finisher once he has his opponent on the run.

Although British boxing has had a number of mismatches in recent times, there is little doubt that this is a good quality domestic dust up that will determine how good both guys are. I see it as a relatively close one, a fight which will be a game of tactics. Gorman will probably try to keep Dubois busy with his combinations and counters while Dubois will attempt to dig deep and drive home his bombs and suck Gorman into a war with him. The jab would be quite vital for him in this one and it’s something that he must not forget to throw. Without it, the away fighter might be too smart for him. Trained by Ricky Hatton, a solid gameplan will surely be formulated although it remains to be seen if it is the right one. There are physical disadvantages for Gorman, the most notable being his reach which is five inches shorter than Dubois.’ The half an inch in height hindrance should not affect the fight much in any way.

It is also important to know that Nathan Gorman is the cousin of Hughie and Tyson Fury. So, he has bags of experience after growing up around the fight game. It would be foolish to write-off anybody who is biologically bonded within the Fury family. Dubois spent some time in the amateurs, but he did not have that many senior fights at that level. So, his technical shortcomings may show more evidently than they would from somebody who would have more experience as an amateur boxer.

The showdown on Saturday is a classic case of speed vs power. My opinion is that Daniel Dubois will come through by a split points win, maybe even a controversial one! Fights with a lot at stake always have a sizeable chance of the unexpected taking place, and in this day and age of the sport it should not be all that shocking if something did.

With a solid chief support consisting of Joe Joyce facing Bryant Jennings, Liam Williams fighting for the WBC Silver middleweight crown and Archie Sharp and Sunny Edwards also on the bill it is difficult to state that the upcoming event on July 13th is anything below par. If only boxing was consistent in terms of quality! Enjoy it while you can.

I know that I cannot wait.