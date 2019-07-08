Tyson Fury announces date for Deontay Wilder rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Britain’s Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) has revealed his highly-anticipated rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) will take place on 22 February 2020.

The 30-year-old Fury, who stopped little-known German Ton Schwarz in two rounds in Las Vegas last month, is expected to squeeze in an interim fight in September or October – likely in New York – before heading into the Wilder rematch.

In December last year Fury got the better of the early action against Wilder only to be dropped twice late in the fight and being forced to settle for a split draw.

The Englishman insists he won the bout.

“The rematch has been confirmed and signed, 22 February,” said Fury at a Q&A event at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre.

Fury shocked the world when he outpointed Wladimir Klitschko in Germany to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles in November 2015, but walked away from the sport for more than two years suffering from depression and substance abuse issues.

“It’s on, the rematch. This time I am going to knock him out,” Fury, continued.

“This time I haven’t been out the ring for three years, this time I haven’t been abusing too much alcohol.”

American Wilder, 33, is set to defend his belt against former victim Luis Ortiz of Cuba later this year ahead of the Fury rematch. Ortiz boxed well in their first bout to make it close on the judges’ scorecards before being stopped in the 10th round.

Wilder delivered a first-round highlight reel KO of Dominic Breazeale in New York back in May to retain his WBC heavyweight title.