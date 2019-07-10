Dave Allen promises to knockout David Price in three rounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 17-4-2 (14) says he will knockout David Price 24-6 (19) in three rounds when the pair meet in their crunch match at London’s O2 Arena on July 20.

“I’ll be very surprised if I don’t knock David Price out in three rounds. I’ll be very surprised. I don’t want to beat him after he’s gassed out in six rounds, I want to beat him early on when people will give me credit for it,” Allen said at the media workout to promote the fight.

“I anticipate beating him in one round. I’ll be very surprised if I don’t win inside two or three rounds. I think I will add to my highlight reel of KOs.”

“People wrongly, in my opinion, slate him saying he’s no good and he’s this and that but he’s an Olympic Bronze medallist, a British and Commonwealth champion. I’ve never done anything like that. He’s achieved far more than me. Beating him would be a career highlight for me. It was then and it still is now.”

The 27-year-old Allen, who is coming off a knockout win over Australian Lucas Browne, already has his sights set on his next fight.

“When I beat David Price it will be five good wins in a row. Ideally, I would like the Manuel Charr fight next for the WBA regular. People might ask me why I’d want to fight [Alexander] Povetkin but I fought Dillian Whyte after ten fights,” Price said.

“After 23 or 24 fights now why wouldn’t I want to get in there with the world’s best fighters? I want the biggest fights possible. I’ve got to beat David Price first, but Manuel Charr would be my first choice, Povetkin would be the second.”

Allen praised his trainer Darren Barker for getting him in tip-top shape for the fight.

“This is the biggest fight of my career. This is the one that could really set me up for the rest of my career and life. Me and Darren have been grafting away behind closed doors,” he said.

“I’m always on social media because I’ve got too much time on my hands, but I’ve made a conscious effort to dedicate everything to this fight. I’ve been pretty boring for the past ten weeks but I think it will pay off.

“Darren has been there and done it and he’s been where I am. He knows what I’m doing. There’s nothing that I’m feeling that he hasn’t felt before, so it makes it easier for me to go to him with these things but knowing that he’s done it all as well.”