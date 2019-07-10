The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Deontay Wilder rips Tyson Fury’s level of competition and reveals hopes for rematch

Deontay Wilder, the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, has never been one to hold back his words. So, it should be no surprise that Wilder had some things to say about his rival Tyson Fury during a recent interview.

Wilder fought Fury to a split-draw this past December, scoring two knockdowns to avoid his first defeat. A rematch between the two was scrapped when Fury revealed he had signed an exclusive agreement with Top Rank. Wilder is with Premier Boxing Champions and has been fighting exclusively on SHOWTIME.

Fury instead facing contender Thomas Schwarz on June 16th, knocking him out in two rounds. Wilder wasn’t exactly impressed.

“I watched it [the Schwarz fight] and Fury did what he was supposed to do,” said Wilder. “He had a punching bag in there with him,” Wilder told WBN. “If you look at Fury’s resume and the things he’s done, he hasn’t really fought anybody of excitement besides from Klitschko or me. Everybody else has been lower opposition.”

Wilder believes that Fury, who ended a lengthy layoff last year, may have been somewhat forced into taking on a challenge like he presented.

“Coming back from his little layoff [and fighting] another guy getting popped for drugs, he came back in with two low guys up in England,” Wilder said. “He then finally caved in and fought me. But then he comes back again with the same routine against another low guy but he wants to claim he’s the best; it’s kinda crazy.”

For Wilder, he believes Fury is getting away with cherry-picking just a bit.

“I sit back and see certain things,” Wilder said. “It’s crazy how he fights lower opposition guys and nobody is really talking about it. I can’t see why. If I would have fought a Tom Schwartz, then you wouldn’t have heard the last of it, that’s just facts. Guys like that you’re supposed to knock out silly.”

Wilder understands how the business works and seems to see where Fury is coming from. There is talk of the two men rematching in February of 2020.

“Everybody has got their own plan in their career and what they’re trying to do with it,” said Wilder. “Everybody is trying to make it to the top and to stay there as long as they can until it’s time to retire. I guess he’s just doing his part.”

Wilder looks to be facing Luis Ortiz on September 28th in Los Angeles in a rematch of their excellent first fight. Wilder won that meeting via 11th round TKO after overcoming some tough moments. Wilder vs. Fury took place on SHOWTIME pay per view and Wilder reveals it would be a joint pay per view for the rematch.

“We are definitely going to make it work for the networks,” said Wilder. “I think it’s going to be a joint network. We just want to provide the people with a great fight. That’s what we’re doing so he’ll be with ESPN and I’ll be with my network,” concluded the American.