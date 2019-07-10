Deontay Wilder: “Tyson Fury hasn’t fought anyone other than Wladimir Klitschko and me”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 41-0-1 (40) has accused Tyson Fury 28-0-1 (20) of padding his record with low-level opposition after his easy KO win over little-known German Tom Schwarz 24-1 (16) last month.

Wilder and Fury fought to a disputed draw last December, prompting the WBC to order an immediate rematch.

The pair failed to come to terms for a return bout but are widely expected to clash again in early 2020.

See Also

“I watched it (the Schwarz fight) and Fury did what he was supposed to do. He had a punching bag in there with him,” Wilder told World Boxing News.

“If you look at Fury’s resume and the things he’s done, he hasn’t really fought anybody of excitement besides from [Wladimir] Klitschko or me. Everybody else has been lower opposition.

“Coming back from his little layoff (and being) another guy getting popped for drugs, he came back in with two low guys up in England. He then finally caved in and fought me.

“But then he comes back again (after our fight) with the same routine against another low guy but he wants to claim he’s the best – it’s kinda crazy.

“I sit back and see certain things. It’s crazy how he fights lower opposition guys and nobody is really talking about it.

“I can’t see why. If I would have fought a Tom Schwartz, then you wouldn’t have heard the last of it – that’s just facts. Guys like that you’re supposed to knock out silly.

“Everybody has got their own plan in their career and what they’re trying to do with it. Everybody is trying to make it to the top and to stay there as long as they can until it’s time to retire. I guess he’s just doing his part (and trying to make his career last longer).”