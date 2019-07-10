Dillian Whyte wants the knockout against Oscar Rivas

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 25-1 (18) has warned Oscar Rivas 26-0 (18) there is more to him than a left hook.

The pair are due to clash at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

“He can look for [the left hook] but it will land at some point,” Whyte said after a media workout at Loughborough University.

“I’ve got a massive arsenal of other punches, as well. I’ve got a good right hand, good jab, good uppercut as well. Hopefully he’ll be looking for the left hook and that will leave him open for something else and I’ll get to showcase one of my other devastating punches.”

Colombian Rivas, 32, has accused Whyte of overlooking him, but the ‘Body Snatcher’ rejects that accusation.

“I’m probably the most underestimated boxer in the world,” Whyte continued. “People always talk some rubbish every time I fight them. We see it time and time again, they say this and they say that. I’ve done nothing but praise Rivas, he beat Pulev and Andy Ruiz in the amateurs, he was a top amateur. 26 fights, 26 wins in the pros, 18 knockouts, just beat Jennings.

“This for him in his world title, or whatever. For him it’s a big thing. He thinks everyone is overlooking him and he’s going to prove this and he’s going to prove that. I do that every fight. This isn’t a fight that I’m going to change my mindset for. This has been like this my whole career.”

Whyte, 31, said he will be gunning for the knockout against Rivas.

“Everyone I step in the ring with I believe I’m going to stop them, man,” Whyte said. “Sometimes I don’t get the stoppage but I do try my hardest. I do what I need to do and I focus on me. I train hard and I don’t leave no stone unturned. I don’t overlook anyone and I graft to make sure I was better than the last time out.

“I don’t really care what these guys are going to do. They all have two hands and two legs, they’re going to do the same thing, jab, uppercuts, hooks, overhand, whatever. It’s a different challenge, different mindset, fresher guy as people say.”