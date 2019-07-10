Sampson Boxing Wins Araneta vs. Gauto IBF Light Flyweight Purse Bid
Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing won the purse bid today to stage the IBF junior flyweight elimination fight between undefeated IBF #3-ranked Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (17-0, 15 KOs) of Cebu City, Philippines, and also undefeated #4-ranked Augustin “El Avion” Gauto (12-0, 8 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Held in New Jersey, the 12-round fight to determine the #1 mandatory contender to champion Felix Alvarado was won by Sampson Boxing with a bid of $63,000, beating out OR Promotions at $61,500. With the winning bid, the fight will be held on October 6 in Araneta’s homeland of Manila, Philippines, with Araneta collecting 60% of the purse or $37,800.00 and Gauto 40% or $25,200.00.
Lewkowicz, known worldwide as the sharp boxing mind that recognized the enormous potential of a then-unknown Manny Pacquiao and convinced promoter Murad Muhammad to sign him, says he’s happy to be returning to his “home away from home” in boxing.
“The Philippines is a beautiful country and the people there love boxing. I am looking forward to returning to the homeland of Manny Pacquiao to help my new Filipino sensation Christian Araneta become number one and then world champion.”