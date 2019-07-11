Dmitry Bivol wants Canelo Alvarez at 168-pounds

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 16-0 (11) has called out undisputed middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 52-1-2 (35), offering to move down a division to meet him at 168-pounds.

The 28-year-old Russian, who has made four defences of the 175-pound belt he won against Australian Trent Broadhurst in November 2017, said his team have approached the other beltholders at light heavyweight about a potential unification bout but have received no response.

“If Canelo Alvarez wants a true challenge on September 14 he can look no further and fight me at the super middleweight limit or light heavyweight,” said Bivol.

“My team has had discussions with representatives of Sergey Kovalev, Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and there has been no response. It’s time for me to unify at light heavyweight or fight one of the world champions at super middleweight.”

Bivol has had a successful run as champion, defeating Joe Smith Jr, Jean Pascal, Isaac Chilemba and Sullivan Barrera in his last four fights.

If bouts against Alvarez, Kovalev, Beterbiev or Gvozdyk can’t be made, Bivol said he would be willing to drop down to super middleweight to face WBA champion Callum ‘Mundo’ Smith or former WBO champion Gilberto Ramirez.

“I have also said that I am interested in fighting Callum Smith and Gilberto Ramirez at 168-pounds, but never heard any response,” Bivol continued.

“I can make super middleweight and would love the opportunity to fight for a world title in that division.”