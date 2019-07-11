Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May ready for war on Friday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jazza Dickens 26-3 (11) has scoffed at claims he doesn’t have the power to trouble Nathaniel ‘Cheeky’ May 21-1 (12) ahead of their IBF European featherweight title clash at the Olympia in Liverpool this Friday night.

The #MTKFightNight card will be broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and live on iFL TV.

Southpaw Dickens, 28, was in a bullish mood at the final press conference, saying if May wanted to go to war he would happily oblige.

“I take my hat off to him for coming over. He speaks about ‘if we go to war,’ but we are going to war. There’s no question about it. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“I love fighting in the Olympia, it’s a great place to box. Eight months ago I was walking in Miami with a bag and nothing else wondering where my shot is. I came back to Liverpool and the opportunities have come. All of the hard work has paid off.”

Rising star May, 23, of Bunbury in Western Australia has been training out of Freddie Roach’s Wild Card gym in Hollywood and says he is ready for anything Dickens brings to the table.

“Anything can happen in this sport. I’m fit and ready to go. If he wants to go to war we can, if he wants a boxing match we can do that too,” May said.

“I’m already on that world level, with the head space I’m in I’ll fight for a title any time I want. I’m in my opponent’s hometown, bring it on.”

Promoter Lee Eaton praised the match-up between the former world title challenger and his antipodean opponent.

“It’s great to be back in Liverpool with a great show. Headlining is a true 50/50 fight between Jazza Dickens and Nathaniel May,” Eaton said.

“We’re also delighted to welcome back the hugely popular Martin Murray, along with Terry Flanagan, who takes on the dangerous Jonas Segu.

“We have the history making Olympian in Tasha Jonas, and I think this year’s we’re about to learn how big a role she plays in women’s boxing.

“There’s Sam Maxwell who has turned into an internet sensation after his last round knockout, plus the likes of Ged Carroll, John Quigley, and Craig Glover, so it’s a stacked card.”