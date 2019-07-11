Joe Joyce out to keep KO streak alive against Bryant Jennings

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

World-rated heavyweight Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce 9-0 (9) is keen to keep his knockout streak alive against Bryant ‘By-By’ Jennings 24-3 (14) at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the Daniel Dubois versus Nathan Gorman British title fight and Joyce says he would like to take on the winner.

“I’m good, ready, had a good camp and incorporated what Adam Booth has taught me and I’m really excited because this is a big fight against a credible opponent,” Joyce, 33, said.

“This is the biggest fight of my professional career so far. Let’s see if he runs or goes toe-to-toe.

“It might be 1-0 to him with Adam, but now is redemption. Adam has taught me not to be a sitting target and get my head off line.

“I want to continue my 100 per-cent KO ratio and go 10-0 all by knockouts. I will be happy for it not to go the distance, but I am happy going 12 rounds. I just want to line them up and knock them over.

“The winner of Dubois v Gorman is an option and hopefully I will have time to get changed and come out to watch it after my fight. It is a 50-50 fight. Dubois is very strong and if he lands you’re in trouble. Gorman is a lot slicker.”

Jennings insist he’s not turning up just to make up the numbers.

“Joe pummels people but you could have pummel v pummel and if it’s gonna be rock ’n sock robots okay,” said the 34-year-old American.

“It’s boxing and don’t ignore the possibility of anything happening. You can be almost chilling and suddenly over.

“I have always wanted the toughest fights so I’m not wasting my time. I have always wanted to know I belong there and this is that. I set out to win every single time.

“It isn’t in my DNA to lay down. That is something I can’t comprehend. To calculate the fact I am here to lay down they have got it wrong.

“His trainer Adam Booth has a thing with me and tried with Mike Perez but couldn’t. I won that fight. Joe’s trainer Adam and myself have history from that. I expect us both to bring our best.

“I have sparred Gorman. He is a phenomenal kid and the only way is up, but I can’t rate off sparring but he has potential. I haven’t watched Dubois.”