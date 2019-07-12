Andy Ruiz Jr refuses to face Anthony Joshua on UK soil

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr 33-1 (22) has announced he won’t be travelling to the UK for his immediate rematch with Anthony Joshua 22-1 (21).

The 29-year-old Mexican-American claimed the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from the Brit at New York’s Madison Square Garden last month with a seventh round knockout.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed earlier this week that the leading two option for the rematch are Madison Square Garden on November 29 and Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on December 14.

The Matchroom Boxing boss also indicated he was pushing Joshua towards the Cardiff venue to give him homeground advantage.

But Ruiz Jr dismissed this option, insisting the return bout must take place in either the US or Mexico.

“I haven’t talked to him, but I’m pretty sure he’s training hard for the rematch and so am I,” the champion told TMZ Sports.

“I want the rematch to be in Mexico or New York City again, Vegas, or here [in LA].”

Ruiz Jr said that as champion he will be deciding the venue where the fight is held.

“It doesn’t matter because I’m the champion… I’m calling the shots… We’re the A-side,” he said.

Ruiz Jr is clearly at odds with Hearn, who earlier this week said: “There’s a lot more money in America for the fight, that doesn’t really come into it, though, to be honest.

“It’s about winning the fight. I think the general feeling of the training team is to do it in Cardiff because it’s home advantage.

“It’s that feeling of ‘you’ve just lost to Andy Ruiz Jr in his home country, why wouldn’t you do it in the UK? Joshua does like the idea of doing it in the US, going back to the scene of the crime.

“The victory would be so much more impactful in America, but it would be one hell of an event in the UK. He’s had some great nights in the UK, at the moment it’s 50-50.

“We were due to make a decision earlier this week, we spoke to Ruiz Jr and said it’s one of these two dates, but we’re really not far from a decision now.”