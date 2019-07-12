McKennas Brothers add Robert Garcia to Corner

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

8-0,5KO’s Aaron “Silencer” McKenna and 2-0,2KO’s Stevie “Hitman” McKenna have brought in famed former World Champion tuned elite trainer, Roberto Garcia to Team McKenna. Arguably one of the most sort after trainers in the world is best known as Robert Garcia. García, is a Mexican-American former professional boxer who competed from 1992 to 2001, and held the IBF junior lightweight title from 1998 to 1999. He has since worked as a boxing trainer, and was voted Trainer of the Year by The Ring magazine in 2011, and by the Boxing Writers Association of America in 2012. He is the older brother of professional boxer Mikey Garcia, who is a world champion in four weight divisions.

“We are thrilled that Robert Garcia is joining Team McKenna. His experience working with countless world champions will be invaluable for the development of Aaron & Stevie”~Lyle Green V.P of Sheer Sports.

