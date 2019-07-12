Rey Vargas and Tomoki Kameda promise fireworks on Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas 33-0 (22) and number one contender and former world champion Tomoki ‘El Mexicanito’ Kameda 36-2 (20) have traded verbal barbs at the final press conference ahead of their 12-round clash at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Saturday night.

“I’ve always categorized myself as someone who’s not a talker – I show it in the ring,” said the 28-year-old Vargas, who will be making the fifth defence of the belt he won against Gavin O’Donnell in February 2017.

“We’re ready for war. We know the Japanese people are always willing to die in the line of fire, but Mexicans, we’re warriors too. And if you want, we can start the fight right here so bring the scale and let’s get the party started.”

Experienced campaigner Kameda, 27, is a former WBO bantamweight champion who has won five bouts in a row since losing back-to-back fights to Jamie McDonnell in 2015.

“I’m super excited and happy to be fighting here in the United States but most of all in Los Angeles, where there are a lot of Mexican and Japanese people,” Kameda said.

“We are ready, we did a very good preparation, more than four months of training and I promise to give a good show because I prepared really well. I respect all opponents, Vargas too.”

Kameda, who trains out of Mexico, challenged Vargas to fight in a way befitting his nationality.

“The only thing I want to tell Vargas is – Champ, are you a champion, are you Mexican? Then this fight, fight like a Mexican. Let’s give a good fight. This Saturday, my story will begin,” Kameda added.