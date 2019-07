Weights And Running Order For ‘Heavy Duty’ Saturday Night At The 02, London Live On BT Sport

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions are delighted to present Saturday night’s ‘Heavy Duty’ show at The O2, London live on BT Sport.

In the main event, unbeaten heavyweight prospects Daniel Dubois (11-0) and Nathan Gorman (16-0) collide for the vacant British Heavyweight Championship. In chief support, Joe Joyce (9-0) takes on his toughest test yet in American Bryant Jennings.

Below is the running order and the weights registered at today’s weigh in:

See Also

Fight # 1 – 16:15 hrs

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Bantamweight Contest

JAKE PETTITT – 9st 9oz

V

ELVIS GUILLEN

Fight # 2

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Lightweight Contest

MARK CHAMBERLAIN – 9st 10lbs 1oz

V

SERGIO GONZALEZ

Fight # 3

4 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

MICKEY BURKE JNR -10st 7lbs 4oz

V

MICHAEL WILLIAMS – 10st 5lbs 6oz

Fight # 4

6 X 3 Minute Rounds Welterweight Contest

FLORIAN MARKU – 10st 10lbs 2oz

V

TOMMY BROADBENT – 10st 6lbs

Fight # 5

8 X 3 Minute Rounds Super-Welterweight Contest

HAMZAH SHEERAZ – 11st 1lb 2oz

V

SCOTT JAMES – 11st 1lb 4oz

Fight # 6

4 X 3 Minute Rounds International Heavyweight Contest

JONATHAN PALATA – 16st 2lbs 2oz

V

FERENC ZSALEK – 17st

Fight # 7

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Middleweight Contest

WILLY HUTCHINSON – 12st 11lb 8oz

V

JOSIP PERKOVIC

Fight # 8

6 X 3 Minute Rounds International Bantamweight Contest

DENNIS McCANN – 8st 5lbs 9oz

V

JERSON LARIOS

BT SPORT LIVE BROADCAST COMMENCES @ 19:30 HRS

Fight # 9

THE VACANT IBF INTERNATIONAL SUPER-FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 115 lbs

SUNNY EDWARDS – 8st 2lb 7oz

V

HIRAM GALLARDO – 8st 2lb 7oz

Fight # 10

THE WBO EUROPEAN SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

10 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 130 lbs

ARCHIE SHARP – 9st 3lb 5oz

V

JORDAN McCORRY – 9st 3lb 6oz

Fight # 11

THE VACANT WBC SILVER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds @ 160 lbs

LIAM WILLIAMS – 11st 5lbs 4oz

V

KARIM ACHOUR

Fight # 12

THE WBA GOLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

JOE JOYCE MBE – 18st 4lbs

V

BRYANT JENNINGS – 16st 2lbs

Fight # 13

THE VACANT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP OF GREAT BRITAIN

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

DANIEL DUBOIS – 17st 1lb

V

NATHAN GORMAN – 18st 4lbs

Tickets for ‘Heavy Duty’ featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now. The show also features British Middleweight champion Liam Williams who clashes against France’s former European champion Karim Achour for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight crown. Super-flyweight sensation Sunny Edwards meets Mexican Hiram Gallardo for the vacant IBF super-flyweight title. WBO super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp risks his crown against Jordan McCorry. Returning after an impressive debut is Kent bantamweight Dennis McCann. Hamza Sheeraz, Mark Chamberlain, Jake Pettitt,, Mickey Burke Jr and Florian Marku add to an exciting line up and tickets are available via AXS.com or on the door at The O2 Arena.

£300 – Hospitality

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier/Floor

£75 – Floor/Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tied