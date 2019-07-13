Amir Khan cruises past Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia, calls out Manny Pacquiao

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) made light work of Billy Dib 45-6 (26) in his big-money welterweight showdown, stopping him in the fourth round of their 12-round contest at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday night.

The former unified junior welterweight champion had late replacement Dib on the canvas in the second round and again in the fourth prompting the 33-year-old Australian’s corner to throw in the towel.

“I felt comfortable in there, we had to work on a strategy and I slowed everything down and made sure I was hitting him with the right shots,” said Khan, who earned £7 million for his early night.

“It was a quick turnaround after the fight with Crawford. I have to give credit to Billy. He’s a two-time world champion and he put in a good performance.

“We want the Manny Pacquiao fight, let’s hope he comes to Saudi Arabia. Hopefully we come back at the end of the year and bring Manny Pacquiao here.”

Pacquiao 61-7-2 (39) is slated to challenge WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman 29-0 (22) in Las Vegas on July 20.

Khan believes that former sparring partner Pacquiao, despite being 10 years older, will be too much for the 30-year-old Thurman.

“So the Pacquiao-Thurman fight, I think I favour more towards Pacquiao. Because Pacquiao has fought better opposition, he’s got the speed and the movement,” Khan told ITV Boxing.

“He’s a southpaw, I don’t know how Thurman’s going to do against a southpaw.

“Thurman’s last fight wasn’t the best. I mean he did have a very tough fight against Joselito Lopez and it didn’t look the best, he obviously had that shoulder injury and had been out the ring for a long time.

“I favour Pacquaio because he’s been more active, and at the same time he’s been in with bigger and better opposition.

“I lean more towards Pacquaio, but Thurman’s got the power and the strength to hurt Pacquiao so let’s see if he can do that.

“I just don’t think he’ll get to Pacquiao.”