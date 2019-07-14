Daniel Dubois destroys Nathan Gorman in five, claims British heavyweight crown

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Daniel ‘Dynamite’ Dubois 12-0 (11) claimed the British heavyweight title with an impressive fifth round stoppage of Nathan Gorman 16-1 (11) at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday night.

The 21-year-old Londoner had his power on full display, dropping Gorman in the third round before finishing the job with a powerful right hand two rounds later.

Gorman, 23, who was cheered on by his cousin Tyson Fury from ringside, landed two uppercuts off the ropes in the fourth round that were arguably his best shots of the fight.

But Dubois regained control in the fifth, disguising a powerful right cross behind a double jab that smashed into Gorman’s temple and sent him crashing to the canvas.

Referee Victor Loughlin called the fight at 2:41.

“I was very confident in my power,” said Dubois. “I felt him fading.”

Dubois said he was still learning as a pro despite his impressive showing.

“I just need to keep working and every fight is a learning fight for me,” he said.

Gorman, who is trained by former junior welterweight champion Ricky Hatton, wore a couple of big right hands early on and was advised by his corner to “avoid the danger first”.

Dubois continued to find a home for his right cross, cutting Gorman over his left eye with a punch during the second frame.

In the third a flurry of cuffing punches sent Gorman to the deck and when he rose, he rallied back to fight fire with fire.

Another right hand in the fifth buckled Gorman’s legs before Dubois smartly closed the show with the same punch that had provided him so much success throughout the fight.

“I hold my hands up, he was the better man,” said Gorman. “I will have to come again and I’m sure I will.”