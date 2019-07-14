Daniel Dubois wants heavyweight title shot in 2020

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Daniel Dubois believes he could be world heavyweight champion by the end of next year after claiming the British heavyweight crown.

Dubois delivered an impressive performance against Nathan Gorman at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, controlling the action before knocking him out with a big right hand in the fifth.

The 21-year-old is expected to defend his national crown in September but already has his eyes set on bigger prizes after Andy Ruiz Jr’s shock victory over Anthony Joshua last month.

“It’s definitely a possibility that I could be world champion next year,” said Dubois.

“Now the division has opened up and the belts could soon be up for grabs. If I can get in there and knuckle down, I think I can ­definitely be in with a chance of getting a world title fight. Maybe that will be by the end of next year.

“I feel I’m the most exciting prospect in heavyweight boxing.”

Dubois was in devastating form against Gorman as he moved his record to 12-0 with 11 knockouts.

“I was definitely born for this,” he said. “I don’t shy away from pressure. I embrace it. I feel there is more improvement.”

Promoter Frank Warren was full of praise for Dubois after the contest, hailing him the best heavyweight prospect on the planet.

Dubois was asked if he thought he could one day be as big as his hero ­Lennox Lewis.

“Definitely,” the Londoner said.

Gorman took the loss on the chin.

“I hold my hands up — he was the better man,” he said. “I will have to come again, and I’m sure I will.”

Meanwhile, Joe Joyce has his sights set on a fight with WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Manuel Charr after labouring to a 12-round points win over American Bryant Jennings.